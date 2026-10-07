Singapore contacts Thai authorities, importers over planned egg export cuts: SFA

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has contacted Thai authorities and engaged local importers after Thailand asked firms to cut egg exports by 30 per cent to 50 per cent until December following flood-related losses.

SFA said in a response to CNA queries on Tuesday (Oct 6) that it was monitoring developments.

Less than 15 per cent of Singapore’s egg supply comes from Thailand, the agency said.

SFA described Singapore’s egg supply as "well-diversified", with imports from more than 10 countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Ukraine.

"The industry is able to obtain its supply of eggs from other sources if necessary," it said, adding that local egg production also provides an additional source of supply during disruptions.

A Sheng Siong spokesperson said on Wednesday that the supermarket does not import eggs from Thailand.



"Our egg supply and prices remain stable for now and we are monitoring the situation closely with our suppliers," the spokesperson added.

CNA has also asked NTUC FairPrice, Cold Storage and Giant whether their egg supplies from Thailand have been affected and if they are seeking alternative sources.

Thailand's planned egg export cuts followed heavy flooding across the nation in recent weeks that killed about 3 million hens and disrupted egg supplies.

Thailand exported 1.7 billion baht (US$50.46 million) worth of eggs last year, with Singapore accounting for 79 per cent of the total, according to Thai agriculture ministry data.

"Global food supplies will continue to face uncertainties and food supply disruptions may occur from time to time," said SFA.

"While the government will do what we can to minimise the impact, we will not be able to completely mitigate disruptions to our food supply," it added.

SFA encouraged the local food industry to diversify its sources and consumers to remain flexible in their food choices in the event of disruptions.

CNA has asked NTUC FairPrice, Cold Storage and Giant whether their egg supplies from Thailand have been affected and whether they are seeking alternative sources.