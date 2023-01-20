Strawberry-flavoured EGO swiss roll recalled due to high levels of sorbic acid: SFA

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Jan 20) issued a recall for the strawberry-flavoured EGO swiss roll after it was found to exceed the permitted level of sorbic acid.

The affected batch comes from Malaysia, with a weight of 176g and a best-before date of Sep 3, 2023.

The agency has directed importer Kee Wee Hup Kee Food Manufacture to recall the product as a precaution. The recall is ongoing.

"Sorbic acid is a permitted food additive used for preservation purposes," said SFA. "Consumption of the affected product is unlikely to pose any adverse health effect due to its low toxicity."

However, consumers who have purchased the implicated product and have concerns about their health should not consume it.

They may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, added SFA.