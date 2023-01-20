Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Strawberry-flavoured EGO swiss roll recalled due to high levels of sorbic acid: SFA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Strawberry-flavoured EGO swiss roll recalled due to high levels of sorbic acid: SFA

Strawberry-flavoured EGO swiss roll recalled due to high levels of sorbic acid: SFA

EGO swiss roll (strawberry flavour). (Photo: SFA)

20 Jan 2023 09:25PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 09:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Jan 20) issued a recall for the strawberry-flavoured EGO swiss roll after it was found to exceed the permitted level of sorbic acid.

The affected batch comes from Malaysia, with a weight of 176g and a best-before date of Sep 3, 2023.

The agency has directed importer Kee Wee Hup Kee Food Manufacture to recall the product as a precaution. The recall is ongoing.

"Sorbic acid is a permitted food additive used for preservation purposes," said SFA. "Consumption of the affected product is unlikely to pose any adverse health effect due to its low toxicity."

However, consumers who have purchased the implicated product and have concerns about their health should not consume it.

They may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, added SFA.

Source: CNA/rc(gr)

Related Topics

SFA food recall

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.