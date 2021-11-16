8 people, including a 19-year-old, convicted for selling e-vaporisers online

SINGAPORE: Eight people, including a 19-year-old, were convicted in court for selling electronic vaporisers (e-vaporisers) and related components in Singapore, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Tuesday (Nov 16).

The offenders, aged between 19 and 32, were convicted in the period of July to October, with fines amounting to S$57,000.

"They had purchased the e-vaporisers and related components from overseas and sold them illegally on various local social media and e-commerce platforms," said HSA in a news release.

More than S$70,000 worth of e-vaporisers and related components were seized.

19-YEAR-OLD SOLD E-VAPES AND ACCESSORIES ON TELEGRAM

Tang Wee Meng, 19, was sentenced to 15 months' probation on Jul 23 for offences related to importing, advertising and offering the sale of e-vaporisers, related components and e-liquids with nicotine.

He was caught selling them on Telegram, said HSA. Tang's illegal activities were detected when he was caught by a police officer for trying to smuggle his stocks at Woodlands Checkpoint.

In another case, Khong Soon Kee Michael, 31, was caught advertising and selling e-vaporisers and related components on Facebook.

Khong was fined S$7,000 on Jul 28.

Another man, Yew Chee Sian, was caught bringing in more than 7,000 pieces of e-vaporisers and their related components with his accomplice through parcel post.

Further investigations revealed that Yew, 32, and his accomplice were also involved in selling these items.

He was fined a total of S$40,500 for his offences under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sale) Act on Sep 16. Investigations against his accomplice are still ongoing.

In the fourth case, Yeo Kiong Swee Justin, 23, was arrested for stealing e-vaporiser pods.

Yeo arranged to buy the pods from a seller. However, he hatched a plan with two accomplices to take the pods without paying and resell them for a profit.

With his two accomplices, Yeo stole the pods from Phang Zhi Hui, who was delivering the products on behalf of the seller, and drove off. The latter called the police, which led to the trio being caught.

On Oct 27, Yeo was fined S$2,000 for possession for sale of e-vaporiser components and jailed two weeks for stealing the pods. Phang was fined S$2,000 for his e-vaporiser related offences.

The court hearing for Yeo's accomplices is pending, said HSA.