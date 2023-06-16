COVID-19 vaccination available at 8 polyclinics from Jul 1, down from current 23
Eligible individuals may walk in to the eight polyclinics to receive their COVID-19 jabs without having to make an appointment
SINGAPORE: Fewer polyclinics will offer COVID-19 vaccinations from Jul 1 as the demand for the jabs stabilises with Singapore's shift to endemicity, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Jun 16).
Only eight polyclinics will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccination services from July, down from the current 23.
They include - Bukit Batok Polyclinic, Eunos Polyclinic, Geylang Polyclinic, Kallang Polyclinic, Pioneer Polyclinic, Punggol Polyclinic, Tampines Polyclinic and Woodlands Polyclinic.
"As demand for COVID-19 vaccination stabilises with the shift to endemicity, MOH will streamline COVID-19 vaccination services at the polyclinics to optimise their resources," MOH said in its press release on Friday.
All eight polyclinics will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine for eligible individuals aged 12 and above. Selected clinics will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those aged five to 11, or the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine for those aged six months to 4 years old.
Currently, people who wished to get their COVID-19 jabs are required to make an appointment at the 23 polyclinics located across the island.
From Jul 1, eligible individuals may walk in to the eight polyclinics to receive their jabs without an appointment.
Besides the polyclinics, they may also continue to walk in to any of the nine Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres, or contact any participating Public Health Preparedness Clinic to make an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.
To locate the nearest vaccination site and its operating hours, members of the public can refer to gowhere.gov.sg/vaccine for more information.
"Vaccination remains key in keeping our population safe from COVID-19. We encourage all individuals to take their vaccinations when eligible," said MOH.
The Health Ministry also recommended seniors aged 60 and above, as well as those who are medically vulnerable, to take the updated bivalent vaccine booster about one year after their last COVID-19 booster dose, so that they will be "well protected against severe disease and hospitalisation should they be infected with COVID-19".
They can start to receive their jab from five months after their last booster dose.
Singapore transitioned to a new strategy for COVID-19 vaccinations towards the end of 2022, with a focus on keeping up to date with the latest vaccination recommendations rather than tracking the number of vaccine doses taken.
People will generally be considered up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination if they achieved the minimum protection.