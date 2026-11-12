Eight teenagers arrested for public nuisance over prank in Hougang

SINGAPORE: Eight male teenagers, aged between 12 and 15, were arrested on Thursday (Nov 12) over a series of public nuisance incidents linked to a prank in Hougang.

Between September and November, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received several reports of public nuisance at a residential unit along Hougang Avenue 8.

Preliminary investigations found that the teenagers had participated in a prank that was publicised online. On multiple occasions, they visited the unit late at night, knocking on the door and windows before fleeing.

SPF said this caused distress and annoyance to the occupants and neighbours.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the teenagers involved through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV footage.

Four other male teenagers are assisting in investigations, while efforts are underway to identify others who may have been involved.

“The police take a serious view of such acts of public nuisance that cause annoyance and distress to members of the public and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law,” SPF said.

It also urged members of the public to act responsibly and refrain from participating in online pranks or challenges that may constitute a criminal offence or cause distress to others.

All 12 teenagers are being investigated for public nuisance, which carries a penalty of up to three months’ jail, a fine of up to S$2,000 or both.