Eight telemedicine providers investigated by MOH for non-compliance
SINGAPORE: Eight telemedicine providers have been or are currently being investigated for non-compliances through the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) regular audits and enforcement actions, according to Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary in parliament on Tuesday (Jan 7).
Dr Puthucheary said the non-compliances fall largely into two categories: Lapses in clinical care, such as doctors issuing prescriptions and medical certificates without proper clinical assessment or not conducting video consultations for first-time patients, or inappropriate advertisements, such as those promoting the unnecessary use of telemedicine services.
Investigations on three of these cases have been concluded and enforcement actions have been taken, he said. This includes MaNaDr Clinic, which had its licence revoked last month.
The others involve a short suspension and a stern warning, commensurate with the severity of the breaches, said Dr Puthucheary. CNA had contacted MOH to find out who the eight telemedicine providers are but was referred to Dr Putchucheary's reply in parliament saying that investigations are ongoing.
MOH said last October it will refer 41 doctors who conducted teleconsultations for MaNaDr Clinic to the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) for possible professional misconduct as they had potentially breached one or more of the ethical guidelines set out by the council.
Dr Puthucheary said SMC’s review is currently underway.
Speaking in parliament, he said MOH received a total of 59 complaints regarding telemedicine last year, involving more than 20 licencees.
Responding to a question from Mr Sharael Taha (PAP- Pasir Ris-Punggol) on how authorities can prevent telehealth abuse, Dr Puthucheary said the issue of whether a clinical provider is being abused for the purposes of obtaining a medical certificate (MC) is not a telemedicine issue.
"This type of inappropriate use can occur in person as well and so, there are a variety of things we look at, the metrics in terms of the numbers, the type of patient mix and the justifications for the medical certificate or any other therapeutic intervention.
"Ultimately, has a correct assessment been provided? And is the treatment - whether it is medication, investigation or medical certificate appropriate to the medical condition that has been detected and appropriately documented?"
He reiterated the “tremendous benefits” that telemedicine can bring to patients, especially those who are immobile, or doing regular follow-ups, adding that it makes healthcare much more accessible and convenient to patients.
“However, as in any new service delivery model, there will be potential for abuse and misuse, especially in the initial period of implementation,” he said.
“MOH will take the necessary enforcement actions so that over time, best practices become normalised.”
In the meantime, the public should raise concerns regarding the provision of telemedicine to MOH via the public feedback channels available on the ministry’s website, he added.