Hotter, drier El Nino could raise risks of dengue and respiratory illnesses: Experts

SINGAPORE: As El Nino brings hotter and drier weather to Singapore, doctors say the risk of some infectious diseases could increase while chronic conditions may worsen.

While the climate pattern does not directly cause illness, it can create conditions that favour mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue.

Hot weather may also drive more people indoors into air-conditioned spaces, where crowding could increase the spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory infections.

The Meteorological Service Singapore expects El Nino conditions to persist through October.