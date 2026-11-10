Own this Elba tumble dryer? Users warned after six fires reported in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Consumers who own or use a particular Elba tumble dryer model are advised to stop using it if possible, after six reported fire incidents involving the model in Singapore over the past five months.

The Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO) issued a safety advisory on Tuesday (Nov 10), saying there appears to be a higher risk of fire associated with the EBD 602S tumble dryer.

Investigations are ongoing and the root cause of the fires has yet to be determined, CPSO said. The office is part of the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore.

The model is no longer sold in retail outlets in Singapore, but those who still own or use the appliance have been urged to take precautions.

CPSO strongly encouraged consumers to monitor the dryer closely whenever it is in use, adding that it should not be left unattended. If possible, consumers should stop using the dryer.

"As in all cases, please refer to the user manual when using the appliance," the office said.

Consumers can identify the affected model by checking the brand and model number on the product label.

The advisory applies to all EBD 602S tumble dryer units.

CPSO said that it will provide further updates when the investigation concludes.

"Consumer safety remains our top priority, and we appreciate your cooperation in taking the necessary precautions," it added.