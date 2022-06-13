Singapore aims to double number of eldercare centres by 2025 and expand their services

SINGAPORE: As Singapore's population ages, the Ministry of Health (MOH) aims to almost double the number of eldercare centres to 220 by 2025 and increase their scope of services.

Eldercare centres serve as the go-to points for all seniors, providing a range of services such as active ageing programmes, befriending, as well as referral and care services.

"It is the largest ground community asset of MOH," said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday (Jun 13), noting that there are currently 119 eldercare centres.

Speaking at the Agency for Integrated Care’s (AIC) Community Care Work Plan seminar, Mr Ong said that eventually, each eldercare centre should be responsible for 1,000 to 4,000 seniors.

They should also work with community networks such as grassroots, social service offices and general practitioners to address health and social needs, he added.

"In addition, we will increase the scope of services in eldercare centres," said Mr Ong.

"For instance, seniors today may visit their GPs and polyclinics once every few months for their chronic conditions. In between these visits, seniors can visit the eldercare centres to engage in health-related activities or enrol in active ageing programmes.

"In time, we would like eldercare centres to help seniors monitor their vitals, do simple health screenings and link up with other service and healthcare providers."

Noting the challenges of an ageing population, Mr Ong said that between 2010 and 2020, the number of nursing home beds increased by 70 per cent from about 9,600 to 16,200.

In the next 10 years, authorities plan to increase capacity by close to another 100 per cent to more than 31,000 beds.

As such, Mr Ong said it is important to expand both the scale and scope of services at eldercare centres to support ageing in place, in communities and in people's own homes.

“It is not a panacea, but will help anchor and support care in the community,” he added.