76-year-old woman whose son-in-law molested neighbour's daughter fined for insulting neighbour

SINGAPORE: A 76-year-old woman was fined S$2,000 on Monday (Oct 18) for insulting her next-door neighbour, after her son-in-law was convicted of molesting her neighbour's eight-year-old daughter.

All parties in the case cannot be named as the identity of the girl is protected by a gag order.

The court heard that the accused was retired and lived next door to the victim, a 41-year-old woman, and her husband.

They were neighbours for more than 20 years and were on good terms with one another until 2018, when the accused's son-in-law was convicted of molesting the victim's eight-year-old daughter.

After this, their relationship began deteriorating, the prosecutor said.

On the evening of Jan 24 this year, the victim was doing household chores at the side yard of her home, facing the accused's yard.

The accused happened to walk past and saw the victim. When she caught sight of her, she did a "half-squat" and gestured at her own private parts before saying in Mandarin: "Only eight years old, watch this kind of film already, so young and know to look for men."

She continued in English: "I see, when your daughter is 14 or 15 years old, will go and find men."

The victim felt distressed when she heard this, as they were aimed at her daughter who had been molested.