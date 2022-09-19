Elderly woman with knife causes commotion at Tampines St 82, later taken away in ambulance

SINGAPORE: An elderly woman with a knife caused a commotion outside St Hilda's Secondary School at Tampines Street 82 on Monday (Sep 19) evening.

When CNA arrived at the scene at around 7pm, an elderly woman could be seen screaming in pain. At least two police cars and about 10 policemen were spotted at the scene. At least four officers were seen carrying what appeared to be submachine guns.

An ambulance arrived shortly after and paramedics tried to calm the woman down. The woman was wearing a green shirt, which was stained with a good amount of blood around the torso region.

Eyewitness Fuad Mohammad said he was on his way out with his father in a car for an extra curriculum activity when he saw police cars and about six policemen trying to take control of the situation.

He spotted an elderly woman who was "at most in her 70s" swinging and waving around what "looked like a knife".

He told CNA that the woman started panicking when more policemen came out and attended to her. He also added that she was alone at the incident.