'Not tenable' for Government to subsidise electricity consumption: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: It is "not tenable" for the Government to subsidise electricity consumption in Singapore, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng told Parliament on Monday (Apr 4), adding that this keeps domestic electricity prices lower than the global energy prices Singapore must pay for in the first place.

"The Government can and will help to smooth out extreme fluctuations in energy prices, but over the longer term, electricity prices have to reflect the costs of procurement and production," he said in a ministerial statement on inflation and business costs.

This comes as the price of oil and gas remains elevated due to factors like increased consumption, upstream production issues and the war in Ukraine, he said, warning that consumers should be mentally prepared to face higher electricity bills over time.

SP Group announced last week that it would raise regulated tariff rates for its consumers by about 10 per cent, while those on retail contracts have already started to see higher electricity prices when renewing their contracts.

Nevertheless, Dr Tan said the protracted energy crunch has highlighted the need to make Singapore's power system more resilient and less susceptible to fuel supply shocks, by diversifying the country's fuel and energy sources.

"These measures will take time to bear fruit, but we will have a more secure and a more resilient power system over time," Dr Tan said.

"Each of us, as fellow Singaporeans, I hope we can also do our part. I urge all of us to conserve energy, just like how we conserve water."

This includes small lifestyle adjustments such as switching off appliances that are not in use, raising the air-conditioning temperatures by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, and using the fan instead of air-conditioning where possible.

These "can go a long way in maintaining a sustainable, secure and resilient energy future for all of us", Dr Tan said.