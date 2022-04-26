'I'll have a choice': Women welcome elective egg freezing move, despite age limit and cost concerns

Ms Fareeshah was planning to freeze her eggs overseas by the time she turned 31 or 32, and her parents are supportive of her decision. With the announcement, she plans to do it in Singapore as soon as possible.

Despite the good news, she was “a little bit disappointed” that women have to be legally married to use the frozen eggs in Singapore.

“For me, it’s not too much of a problem because I do see wanting to have kids with a partner. But I think for some of my friends who may be LGBTQ, it may not turn out well for them,” said Ms Fareeshah.

“It’s a step in the right direction. But I think the clause that says women have to be legally married, it seems a little bit too conservative in today’s time.”

Ms Kwo, who plans to freeze her eggs in Singapore next year when she is 35, is also considering going to Australia for a second round of egg freezing the year after, since she would have exceeded the age limit in Singapore then.

“It’s actually quite sad that the Government placed an age limit, because those who really consider egg freezing are usually older and more mature, and financially more stable,” said Ms Kwo.

“And they also hope they have the chance to get pregnant, and just that maybe their current conditions don’t allow. Maybe they’re single like me, or not ready for pregnancy, or want to focus on their career.”

In the past year, more female patients in their mid-30s have been asking about the egg freezing procedure compared to about three years ago, said fertility specialist Dr Janice Tung.

About one or two women come in each week with enquiries about elective egg freezing, she added.

“They’re very worried about the fact that (they are) not getting any younger. They are aware that there is a biological clock ... but they don’t want to settle down for the sole purpose of having kids,” said Dr Tung.

“This gives them the option of still preserving their fertility somewhat, and still allowing them to not be pressured into marriage before they’re ready.”

When asked about who would be good candidates for egg freezing, Dr Tung raised an example of a 26-year-old woman who has found out that her anti-mullerian hormone, or AMH, levels are low despite her relatively young age.

An AMH test is a useful indicator of eggs remaining in a woman's ovarian reserve. A woman with low AMH levels is likely to have a lower egg count.

“She’s a good candidate for egg freezing, because the count can only get worse in the future. If you freeze the eggs now, you’re likely to need less eggs to possibly achieve pregnancy, because of the quality of the eggs being better. So that is in her interest if she can freeze her eggs,” said Dr Tung, adding that IVF later on in life will also be more difficult without the frozen eggs.

She also stressed that pregnancy after age 40 will still be more difficult, despite using a younger egg that was frozen from before.