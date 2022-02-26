IN FOCUS: What is the road ahead for Singapore's relationship with cars?

Singapore University of Social Sciences’ economist Walter Theseira said that the economics have changed significantly for EVs in the last few years.

Similar to other markets, EV adoption will further accelerate in Singapore when the price gap between EVs and petrol cars gets smaller, and when EV capabilities rival or exceed those of cars with internal combustion engines, he said.

“I don't think (government) subsidies would have made a large impact without the price and performance of the EVs available in the market improving dramatically, which they have in recent years,” he said.

“What makes most analysts predict that EVs will dominate the car industry is not government subsidy or even climate change, but simply technological progress.”

He expects the majority of new vehicle sales to be electric vehicles by the middle of the decade, although currently they are more likely to be premium vehicles.

CHARGING POINTS STILL A STICKING POINT

Another factor that’s encouraging more people to consider an EV is the number and location of charging points.

Professor Subodh Mhaisalkar, executive director of the Energy Research Institute at Nanyang Technological University said that most of the EVs in operation now are likely to be in landed properties, since chargers in multi-storey car parks, Housing Board estates and condos are not prevalent yet.

But this is changing. The Government has been building more charging points in HDB car parks, and the authorities are to build 60,000 electric vehicle charging points across the country by 2030.

In Budget 2022, Mr Wong also said that more EV charging points will be built closer to where people live.

“Charging points are clearly the bottleneck – both at work and also at home,” said Prof Mhaisalkar. He also thinks the tipping point is likely to be 2025 when EV prices come down.

“We have a unique opportunity being a city-state, where infrastructure is great and driving distances are less than 50km per day to switch entirely to EVs over the next two decades.”

This would result in a more than 40 per cent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions for all vehicle types, he estimates.

LUXURY CAR TAX NOT "A SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE"

Raj, 39, is looking to buy a new car after selling his Maserati recently, but the new luxury car tax is not a big concern.

He expects that a car with an open market value (OMV) of S$80,000 to S$100,000, which he may get, would now cost a few thousand dollars more.

“I don't see a significant difference, because that can be also given as a discount by the car dealer eventually,” said Raj, who did not want to give his full name.

A car with an OMV of S$100,000 would end up costing the buyer S$300,000 to S$400,000. Those most affected would be super luxury cars that are now selling for more than S$500,000, said Raj.