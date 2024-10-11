New approved designs for electric harbour craft to be released by the end of 2024

SINGAPORE: Boats plying Singapore’s open waters will soon get clarity on how to go green, when approved designs for fully electric harbour craft are released by the end of this year.

More public electric charging points will also be set up, adding to the only one that was launched under a trial at Marina South Pier in April.

The charger was set up by local startup Pyxis and national grid operator SP Group, which hope to roll out up to 10 more charging sites over the next three years to meet impending demand.

This comes amid a push for all harbour craft and pleasure craft to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, as part of the national climate ambition.

From 2030, new harbour craft in the country must be fully electric, be able to use cleaner biofuels, or be compatible with net-zero fuels such as hydrogen.