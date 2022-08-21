In Rwanda, a Singaporean company selling electric motorcycles woos bikers fed-up with high pump prices

Indeed, REM's chief technology officer Albert Tan, another schoolmate of the co-founders, told CNA that most electric vehicle initiatives in Singapore revolve around electric cars, including for charging points.

"I think ultimately for electric bikes the business case is harder, simply because each bike, even the bigger ones, you put in about a maximum of four or five kilowatt hours (of charging that costs) S$2 or S$3," the 63-year-old said.

"Car batteries are three to 15 times bigger, so immediately you have a big revenue differential."

Furthermore, Mr Tan said REM's business model targets moto taxi riders who can chalk up more than 100km a day and do not have time to wait for batteries to be charged.

Many Singaporean riders, on the other hand, do not use their motorcycles so consistently and would thus have the time to charge their own batteries, he said.

"In Singapore, clearly there is a business of people riding the bike for the whole day, especially now the delivery riders, but it still forms a relatively small percentage of all bike riders," he added.

"In Rwanda, the motorcycle taxis form a fairly large percentage. So it's not a matter of whether we are interested. The Singapore environment is just different, circumstances and usage are different. It simply says this particular business model will not work."

There are signs that things are changing. Following a review, the Government in March allowed swappable batteries for electric motorcycles, paving the way for wider adoption of smaller models that use this technology.