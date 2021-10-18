Electric motorcycles pick up speed in Singapore, but obstacles remain in mass adoption

SINGAPORE: Electric motorcycle numbers in Singapore look set to increase, though there are still hurdles in making their adoption here more widespread, observers say.

A decade ago, there were eight electric motorcycles on the roads here, according to data from the Land Transport Authority (LTA). By 2015, however, this number had dipped to two and remained stagnant for several years.

As the country looks set to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040, electric motorcycle numbers are slowly rising once again.

Latest LTA figures show that there are now five electric motorcycles registered here as of the end of August.

This comes a little over a year after regulations were amended to allow electric motorcycles with power ratings of more than 10kW on the roads. Motorbikes with a top speed of 50kmh and above will also be allowed on expressways.

One of the newly registered electric motorcycles is an Energica Eva EsseEsse 9+, which is being sold here by authorised distributor Ifnyi. The firm currently offers three models of Energica bikes, with prices between S$69,000 and S$84,000.

Ifyni’s co-founders are Mr Randall Lee, who heads a software firm, and Mr Eugene Mah, managing director of Mah, which distributes motorbike brands such as Triumph and Aprilia.

The novelty of the Energica is drawing a lot of interest from motorcycle enthusiasts, said Mr Lee, noting several have already come forward for test rides of the Eva EsseEsse 9+.

“Energica is one of the really cool brands on the market,” said Mr Lee, noting the company’s role as supplier for electric motorcycle racing competition MotoE.

“It’s like a Ferrari on the road, a brand new Ferrari. Everybody wants to ride it."

Mr Lee told CNA the firm has already sold three Energica motorbikes, and plans to bring in 10 of the Italian-made electric two-wheelers by the end of the year.

The company also distributes IONA RAP, the three-wheeled electric motorcycles that Singapore Post is testing as part of its shift towards electric vehicles.

Separately, Singapore-based brand Scorpio Electric has announced plans to produce 8,000 electric motorbikes annually at its Teban Gardens facility.

And in April this year, Eurosports Technologies – the parent company of Scorpio Electric – announced a tie-up with SMRT subsidiary Strides Transportation to develop and supply smart electric motorcycles to commercial and corporate clients across Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region.