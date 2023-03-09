More electric motorcycles on Singapore's roads but speed bumps ahead for mass adoption

SINGAPORE: There were more electric motorcycles on Singapore’s roads in the past year, but the numbers remain low, and a majority were from firms looking to green their fleets.

As of January this year, there were 117 registered electric motorcycles. Despite the small figure, it was more than a 20-fold jump from just five such bikes in 2021.

Of the total, only two are owned by individuals – the rest are registered under companies and organisations.

Industry experts said consumers are wary of buying in due to the price and a lack of charging facilities.

Compared to regular motorcycles, electric ones do not use gear shift, and can accelerate much quicker. They are also quieter, more energy efficient, and generate less pollution.