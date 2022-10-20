Electric vehicle battery flat? Mobile charging vans to the rescue

SINGAPORE: Electric vehicle (EV) drivers can soon charge their vehicles more conveniently, with a growing industry of mobile charging vans set to ply the roads.

All they have to do is contact firms offering the charging services and these vans – carrying portable chargers specifically made for electric vehicles – will pull up to provide juice.

The services target drivers whose cars have run out of battery on the road, as well as those whose carparks have not been fitted with EV chargers yet.

Such efforts come amid ambitious plans to ramp up adoption of the clean energy alternative under the Singapore Green Plan, the country’s sustainability push to achieve key targets by 2030.

Among the service providers is car dealer Wearnes, which recently started a pilot for its services.