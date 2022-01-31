Electric vehicle charging points installed at 5 HDB car parks

SINGAPORE: Electric vehicle (EV) charging points have been set up at five Housing and Development Board car parks, as part of the first batch of such charging points under a tender by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

These charging points are located at three multi-storey carparks in Jurong West, as well as one such car park in Yishun and another in Punggol, Minister for Transport S Iswaran announced on his Facebook page on Monday (Jan 31).

Another charging point under the same tender can be found at the URA Centre along Maxwell Road, Mr Iswaran added.

"These charging points will progressively become available for public use in the coming weeks," he said, without giving further details.

Mr Iswaran noted that more than 600 charging points would be progressively made available at more than 200 public car parks by the third quarter of this year.

The initial batch of LTA-URA charging points can be found at the following locations: