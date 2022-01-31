Electric vehicle charging points installed at 5 HDB car parks

SINGAPORE: Electric vehicle (EV) charging points have been set up at five Housing and Development Board car parks, as part of the first batch of such charging points under a tender by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).
These charging points are located at three multi-storey carparks in Jurong West, as well as one such car park in Yishun and another in Punggol, Minister for Transport S Iswaran announced on his Facebook page on Monday (Jan 31).
Another charging point under the same tender can be found at the URA Centre along Maxwell Road, Mr Iswaran added.
"These charging points will progressively become available for public use in the coming weeks," he said, without giving further details.
Mr Iswaran noted that more than 600 charging points would be progressively made available at more than 200 public car parks by the third quarter of this year.
The initial batch of LTA-URA charging points can be found at the following locations:
- Block 676 Jurong West Street 64
- Block 679 Jurong West Central 1
- Block 635 Jurong West Street 65
- Block 315 Yishun Avenue 9
- Block 292 Punggol Central
- URA Centre, 45 Maxwell Road
In September last year two consortiums were awarded contracts to build and operate EV charging points at public car parks.
A consortium made up of ComfortDelGro Engineering and ENGIE South East Asia won a bid to set up charging points at car parks in the central, west and east regions of Singapore.
Meanwhile, another consortium comprising Primech A&P and its partners Charge+, Sunseap Group and Oyika were awarded a tender to install and operate charging infrastructure at car parks in the north and northeast parts of the island.
Under the tender, 210 EV charging points will be in the central region, while there will be 140 in the west.
Another 120 charging points will be located in the east, 100 in the northeast and 50 in the north.
This is in line with the aim of deploying 60,000 EV charging points across Singapore by 2030, with 40,000 in public car parks and another 20,000 in private premises.
By 2025, EV chargers will be available at all HDB car parks in at least eight towns - Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong West, Punggol, Queenstown, Sembawang and the upcoming Tengah town.