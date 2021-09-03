ComfortDelGro consortium one of two winners in pilot tender for 600 EV charging points in public car parks
SINGAPORE: More than 600 electric vehicle (EV) charging points will be set up across 200 car parks over the next 12 months, after authorities on Friday (Sep 3) announced the winners of a public tender to build and operate such infrastructure.
ComfortDelGro Engineering and its consortium partner, ENGIE South East Asia, will set up EV charging points at public car parks in the central, west and east regions of Singapore, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in a joint press release.
For participating car parks in the north and north-east regions, the tender was awarded to Primech A&P and its consortium partners - Charge+, Sunseap Group and Oyika.
The charging points will be deployed at car parks in places such as public housing and industrial estates, public parks, community centres and the central business district.
The move will "significantly increase" the number of EV charging points across Singapore and will contribute towards the national target to deploy 40,000 charging points in public car parks by 2030, said LTA and URA.
Agencies adopted a price-quality method - a structured framework taking into account price and non-price attributes in tender evaluation - to assess and select proposals that would provide the best value for both consumers and the authorities.
ComfortDelGro and Primech A&P had "competitive" charging rates and a "sustainable" business model, noted LTA and URA.
They also committed to deliver a "complete suite of services" including the installation, operation and maintenance of EV charging infrastructure, as well as trialling solutions to optimise available electrical load and address usage issues.
"To support EV adoption in Singapore, it is critical for Government to partner the growing EV charging sector to build up a comprehensive and accessible charging network," said LTA and URA.
"The keen industry participation in this pilot tender demonstrates strong interest by the private sector to play a part in shaping Singapore’s EV landscape."
SOLAR POWER FOR PUBLIC TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE
In his opening address at the Land Transport Industry Day on Friday, Transport Minister S Iswaran thanked industry partners for their "close collaboration and feedback", which helped shaped the pilot tender.
In addition, LTA, along with public transport operators, plan to deploy even more solar photovoltaic systems in Singapore’s public transport infrastructure, Mr Iswaran said.
This will most likely be via a leasing model, and the LTA will launch an open tender for it soon, he added.
"A notable feature of the tender is that it will seek creative technologies and installation methods to optimise yield at less conventional areas, such as covered link ways and pedestrian overhead bridges … in addition to conventional locations like rail and bus depots and interchanges," said Mr Iswaran.
"This will not only help us reduce emissions, but it will also lessen energy costs."