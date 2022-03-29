LTA launching tender for deployment of 12,000 EV charging points across HDB carparks

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will launch a tender next month for the deployment of 12,000 charging points across nearly 2,000 HDB carparks, it was announced on Tuesday (Mar 29).
In a media factsheet, LTA said the “large-scale” tender will be launched in April and is a “key milestone” in its plan to ramp up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.
This move, together with a pick-up in demand, will help meet the goal for every HDB town to be EV-ready by 2025, it added.
The Government targets to deploy 60,000 EV charging points across Singapore by 2030, of which 40,000 will be in public carparks and the other 20,000 in private premises.
Next month's tender for the 12,000 points will comprise up to 10 packages. Each is sized to cover approximately the same number of carparks, and is valid for 10 years, said LTA.
Awarded tenderers will need to deploy a minimum number of three to six charging points in their designated carparks by the end of 2025. They may also scale up the deployment in each carpark to a cap of 12 charging points during their concession period.
“Tenderers will be assessed on how they plan to offer affordable, reliable and sustainable charging services,” added LTA.
“They will also be assessed on their plans to trial and implement innovative solutions to deter the hogging of charging lots, as well as maximise deployment in carparks with limited electrical capacity.”
The tender is expected to be awarded in the fourth quarter of this year, with the deployment of charging points to commence by the first quarter of next year.
Speaking at the launch of the national EV campaign - “Power EVery Move" - on Tuesday, Transport Minister S Iswaran said that the shift to EVs will be one of the most significant shifts in Singapore’s automotive sector in “generations”.
For one, he pointed out that in 2021, new electric car registrations grew nearly 20-fold to 1,800, accounting for about 4 per cent of all new car registrations.
“The moves we are making today – on the hardware, the software and indeed the ‘heartware’ – will help address range anxiety, last-mile challenges and help to foster a gracious culture in the adoption and use of electric vehicles,” he added.
“Most importantly, I hope it will give everyone the assurance and confidence to make the transition to electric mobility.”
EASIER LOCATION OF CHARGING POINTS
In addition, it was also announced that the MyTransport.SG mobile application will be enhanced to offer information on charging points, starting with more than 800 public charging points at over 200 locations across the island.
This will allow EV drivers to easily locate public charging points, said LTA.
The app will cover the charging points offered by all major operators, and the new MyTransport.SG feature will display accurate information such as pricing, power rating and plug type to enable users to plan their charging schedules.
Users will be able to filter and search for the charging points of their preference, and be redirected to the respective charging operators’ apps for payment or to Google Maps for navigation.
More features such as real-time charging point availability will be available with subsequent updates of the application, said LTA.