LTA launching tender for deployment of 12,000 EV charging points across HDB carparks

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will launch a tender next month for the deployment of 12,000 charging points across nearly 2,000 HDB carparks, it was announced on Tuesday (Mar 29).

In a media factsheet, LTA said the “large-scale” tender will be launched in April and is a “key milestone” in its plan to ramp up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

This move, together with a pick-up in demand, will help meet the goal for every HDB town to be EV-ready by 2025, it added.

The Government targets to deploy 60,000 EV charging points across Singapore by 2030, of which 40,000 will be in public carparks and the other 20,000 in private premises.