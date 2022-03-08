Nearly 2,000 HDB car parks to have at least 3 EV charging points each by 2025

SINGAPORE: To make every Housing and Development Board (HDB) town “EV-ready” by 2025, nearly 2,000 HDB car parks will each have a minimum of three charging points.

These charging points will “mostly provide low-powered, overnight charging”, to meet the needs of car owners and minimise the load on the electrical grid, said Transport Minister S Iswaran on Tuesday (Mar 8).

Speaking during a multi-ministry joint segment on the Singapore Green Plan 2030 at the Committee of Supply debate, Mr Iswaran said more charging points will be installed in car parks where there is demand and adequate electrical capacity.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a press release that the move is a “significant step” in achieving Singapore’s target of 60,000 EV charging points by 2030.

A “large-scale tender” for HDB car parks will be launched in the first half of this year, it added.

Singapore’s land transport emissions peaked at 7.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) in 2016 - way ahead of the 2030 timeline set at the national level, LTA said.

As such, the Government has set a new target of reducing emissions by 80 per cent from the 2016 peak by around 2050.