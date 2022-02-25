'There goes all my profit': Soaring electricity bills a rude shock for businesses in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Mr Bernard Tay recalled being gobsmacked when he received the electricity bill for one of the outlets of Jinjja Chicken, his Korean fast-food chain.

His Bugis Village outlet's power bill for December came up to a staggering S$10,654 – more than double what he paid in November and almost five times of October’s.

“When I saw the bill, I got a shock,” said Mr Tay, the chain's managing director. “It’s ridiculous.”

The spike came after the outlet's electricity account was transferred back to SP Group following the exit of its former electricity retailer, Best Electricity, in October last year.

With electricity usage exceeding 4 megawatt-hour (MWh) a month, the Bugis outlet is not eligible for a regulated tariff plan. At SP, such businesses with bigger power consumption can only buy electricity from the wholesale market, where prices fluctuate every half-hour based on demand and supply.

With wholesale electricity prices remaining elevated amid a global energy crunch, Mr Tay has had to contend with monthly bill shocks for his Bugis outlet.

Jinjja Chicken’s other outlets have seen milder bill increases, as they remain on contracts with other electricity retailers.

“December was my best month and my team worked so hard, but there goes all my profit,” he told CNA.

SMALL BUSINESSES FEELING THE HEAT

Rocketing wholesale energy prices – fuelled by disruptions in supply and unanticipated demand globally, as well as piped natural gas disruptions from Indonesia – have sent shockwaves across Singapore’s electricity market for months now.

The escalating situation between Russia and Ukraine is likely to stir more uncertainties, with global oil and natural gas prices already on the rise after Russia authorised a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday (Feb 24).

Already, the turn in market conditions saw six electricity retailers calling it quits between October and December last year, while two others terminated some customers’ contracts prematurely, said Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng in a parliamentary reply earlier this month.

This resulted in around 11,000 business consumers having to buy electricity directly from the wholesale market, therefore being more exposed to volatile prices, he added.