Singapore must be prepared for more volatile global energy market going forward: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: Singapore must be prepared for a more volatile global energy market going forward, with the energy crunch that started last year unlikely to be the last, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said in Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 8).

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has therefore introduced measures to manage the risk of volatilities in the energy market, said Mr Tan in response to questions from Members of Parliament.

"We are at a critical juncture in the development of our energy market," said Mr Tan, adding that Singapore's open energy market since the 1990s meant many consumers enjoyed lower electricity prices as a result.

"However, the energy landscape has changed drastically, and new sources of supply risks and volatilities have emerged." Mr Tan identified three of those sources.

First, tight power generation capacity means there is a time lag between price signals and construction of new generators, leading to shortages of generation capacity, sharp spikes and protracted elevation in electricity prices, and even blackouts.

Second, as Singapore relies on imported natural gas for "almost all" its electricity production, global supply and demand shocks will spill over into the country's domestic electricity market, said Mr Tan.

"As fuel prices surged last year, our electricity market was severely tested. Gencos were reluctant to contract for gas, for fear that they would be left holding on to expensive gas inventories should prices moderate subsequently. This in turn increased the risks of gas shortfalls and caused prices in the wholesale electricity market to surge."

Third - the volatility arising from "failures in intermediaries" who are not prepared to deal with extreme market volatilities, said Mr Tan, citing the exit of six electricity retailers from the market in the last quarter of 2021.