Household electricity and gas tariffs to remain unchanged from April to June

SINGAPORE: Household electricity and gas tariffs will remain unchanged for the period between April and June after coming down for two consecutive quarters.

The household electricity tariff before Goods and Services Tax (GST) will remain at 28.12 cents per kWh, national grid operator SP Group said on Friday (Mar 28).

Household gas tariffs will remain at 22.72 cents per kWh before GST, according to City Energy.

In the previous quarter, the electricity and gas tariffs decreased by 0.98 cents per kWh and 0.25 cents per kWh respectively.

SP Group, which owns and operates Singapore's electricity network, reviews the electricity tariffs every quarter based on guidelines set by the industry regulator, the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

"The electricity tariffs may fluctuate quarter to quarter due to volatile global fuel prices," SP Group said.

The electricity tariff consists of four components, including energy costs paid to power generation companies and network costs paid to SG Group to recover the cost of transporting electricity through the power grid.

There is also a market support services fee paid to SP Group that recovers the costs of billing and meter reading, as well as a fee paid to the energy market company that recovers the costs of operating the electricity wholesale market and power system.

City Energy also reviews the gas tariffs every quarter based on guidelines set by EMA.