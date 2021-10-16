Energy Market Authority to work closely with electricity retailers exposed to price volatility; no disruption to consumers

SINGAPORE: The Energy Market Authority (EMA) said that it is working closely with electricity retailers facing challenges given the “exceptional” circumstances in the energy market.

Electricity retailers who have under-hedged their positions may be exposed to price volatility, the government agency said in a media release on Saturday (Oct 16).

Some retailers may find it "challenging" to sustain their operations, said EMA, and may choose to exit the market.

"This is a consequence of their business decisions and can be expected in open and liberalised electricity markets, where participants may enter and exit the market, and market consolidation may occur," EMA said.

The comments come days after two electricity retailers, iSwitch and Ohm Energy ceased their operations in Singapore, citing the volatile electricity market.

Customer accounts under Ohm Energy and iSwitch will be transferred to SP Group from Oct 20 and Nov 12 respectively.

SAFEGUARDS FOR CONSUMERS

For retailers ceasing their operations entirely, EMA said it will ensure a smooth transition for affected customers.

"Retailers who wish to exit the retail electricity market are required to first approach other retailers to take on their customers under the same contractual terms and conditions," the authority said.

If the exiting retailer is not able to novate, or transfer, their contracts to another retailer, its customers will be transferred to SP Group, said EMA.

Affected customers will have the option to accept the transfer, or switch to another retailer of their choice, it added.

"There will be no disruption to their customers’ electricity supply."