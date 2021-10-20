Lights out for some electricity retailers in Singapore: Why and what it means for consumers

SINGAPORE: Citing unfavourable market conditions, three electricity retailers have abruptly thrown in the towel in quick succession over the past week, sending shockwaves across Singapore’s electricity market.

The latest to call it quits is Best Electricity, which said on Tuesday (Oct 19) that the volatile energy market left it “with no other choice”.

This came on the back of similar announcements last week by iSwitch, the largest independent retailer in the country’s Open Electricity Market, followed by smaller player Ohm Energy two days later.

Earlier this week, Union Power said it will cease about 850 retail accounts as part of a business reorganisation. The independent retailer stressed, however, that it is not exiting the market.

Industry experts reckoned it would not be a surprise if more retailers decide to head for the exit given the “perfect storm” in the global and domestic energy markets.

“The exit of electricity retailers and market consolidation has impacted consumers, employees and the remaining retailers. This is the first time we are experiencing this since the Open Electricity Market was rolled out to households in 2018,” said business lecturer Tan Tsiat Siong from the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

“This will have implications on future regulation and monitoring of the Open Electricity Market.”

We break down what is happening and what this means for the future of Singapore’s Open Electricity Market.

A RECAP ON THE OPEN ELECTRICITY MARKET

This was a move to fully liberalise the electricity retail market in Singapore, which first started as a pilot project in 2018 before being rolled out nationwide by mid-2019.

Simply put, it allowed all households to pick and choose electricity price plans offered by more than 10 retailers, instead of getting power solely from SP Group at the quarterly-reviewed regulated tariff.

There are two types of retailers in the Open Electricity Market.

One is the “gentailers”, such as Keppel Electric and Geneco, that are generating and selling electricity.

Then there are the independent retailers which do not generate their own electricity but buy electricity from the wholesale market where prices change every 30 minutes depending on demand and supply.

Hence, conditions in the wholesale market play a key role in determining the business strategies of the latter group of retailers. The ability to hedge against fluctuations is another important factor.