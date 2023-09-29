Electricity tariff to go up from October to December due to higher energy costs

SINGAPORE: The electricity tariff will go up by an average of 3.7 per cent from October to December, SP Group said on Friday (Sep 29).
This translates to an increase of about 0.98 cents per kWh before Goods and Services Tax (GST).
The utilities provider said the increase was due to higher energy costs compared with the previous quarter.
For households, the electricity tariff before GST will increase from 27.74 to 28.70 cents per kWh. The average monthly electricity bill for families living in Housing Board four-room flats will increase by S$3.57 (US$2.60) before GST.
The electricity tariff consists of four components – energy costs paid to the generation companies, network costs and market support services fees paid to SP Group, as well as market administration and power system operation fees paid to the energy market company and power system operator.
The energy costs component is adjusted quarterly to reflect the changes in the cost of fuel and power generation. The fuel cost is the cost of imported natural gas, which is tied to oil prices by commercial contracts.
The cost of power generation covers mainly the costs of operating the power stations, such as the manpower and maintenance costs, as well as the capital cost of the stations.