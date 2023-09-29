Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Electricity tariff to go up from October to December due to higher energy costs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Electricity tariff to go up from October to December due to higher energy costs

Electricity tariff to go up from October to December due to higher energy costs

File photo of HDB flats at night. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

29 Sep 2023 12:20PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2023 12:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The electricity tariff will go up by an average of 3.7 per cent from October to December, SP Group said on Friday (Sep 29). 

This translates to an increase of about 0.98 cents per kWh before Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The utilities provider said the increase was due to higher energy costs compared with the previous quarter. 

For households, the electricity tariff before GST will increase from 27.74 to 28.70 cents per kWh. The average monthly electricity bill for families living in Housing Board four-room flats will increase by S$3.57 (US$2.60) before GST.

The electricity tariff consists of four components – energy costs paid to the generation companies, network costs and market support services fees paid to SP Group, as well as market administration and power system operation fees paid to the energy market company and power system operator. 

The energy costs component is adjusted quarterly to reflect the changes in the cost of fuel and power generation. The fuel cost is the cost of imported natural gas, which is tied to oil prices by commercial contracts.

The cost of power generation covers mainly the costs of operating the power stations, such as the manpower and maintenance costs, as well as the capital cost of the stations.

Average monthly electricity bills for households. (Image: SP Group)
Source: CNA/zl

Related Topics

SP Group

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.