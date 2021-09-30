Electricity tariff for households to increase by 3.1% for October to December period

SINGAPORE: The electricity tariff for households will increase by 3.1 per cent for the October to December period this year, compared with the previous quarter, said SP Group on Thursday (Sep 30).

The rise is due to the higher cost of fuel for producing electricity by the power generation companies, it added.

Excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST), the tariff for households will go up from 23.38 cents to 24.11 cents per kWh for the quarter ending Dec 31.

Including GST, the rate is 25.80 cents per kWh.