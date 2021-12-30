Electricity tariff for households to increase by 5.6% for the first quarter of 2022

SINGAPORE: The electricity tariff for households will increase by an average of 5.6 per cent for the January to March period next year, compared with the previous quarter, SP Group said on Thursday (Dec 30).

The rise is due to higher fuel costs, it added.

Excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST), the tariff for households will go up from 24.11 cents to 25.44 cents per kWh for the quarter ending Mar 31, 2022.

Including GST, the rate will be 27.22 cents per kWh.