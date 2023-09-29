Electricity and gas tariffs to go up from October to December due to higher energy costs

SINGAPORE: The electricity tariff will go up by an average of 3.7 per cent from October to December, national grid operator SP Group said on Friday (Sep 29).

This translates to an increase of about 0.98 cents per kWh before Goods and Services Tax (GST).

It is the second consecutive quarter of increase, with SP Group attributing the rise in electricity tariff to higher energy costs compared with the previous quarter.

For households, the electricity tariff before GST will increase from 27.74 to 28.70 cents per kWh. The average monthly electricity bill for families living in Housing Board four-room flats will increase by S$3.57 (US$2.60) before GST.

The gas tariff, meanwhile, will increase by about 2.3 per cent to 22.42 cents per kWh, announced City Energy.