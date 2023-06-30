Higher household electricity and gas tariffs from July to September

SINGAPORE: The electricity tariff will increase by an average of 1.2 per cent in the third quarter of this year, SP Group said on Friday (Jun 30).

This translates to an increase of about 0.31 cents per kWh before Goods and Services Tax (GST), the utilities provider said.

SP Group said the increase is due to higher energy costs compared with the previous quarter.

This is the first electricity tariff increase after the past three quarters saw decreases.

For households, the electricity tariff before GST in the July to September quarter of this year will increase from 27.43 cents per kWh to 27.74 cents per kWh.

The average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will increase by S$1.14 (US$0.84) before GST, said SP Group.