SP Group's electricity tariff for households to rise by almost 10% for April to June period

SINGAPORE: The electricity tariff for households will increase by an average of 9.9 per cent for the April to June period this year, compared with the previous quarter, SP Group said on Thursday (Mar 31).

"The increase is mainly due to higher energy cost arising from significantly higher global gas and oil prices exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine," said SP Group.

Excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST), the tariff for households will go up to 27.94 cents per kWh for the quarter ending Jun 30. This is an increase from 25.44 cents in the quarter ending Mar 31.

Including GST, the rate will be 29.90 cents per kWh for the quarter ending Jun 30.

This is the fifth consecutive quarter of increase.