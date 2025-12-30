Lower electricity and gas household tariffs from January to March as costs fall 

SINGAPORE: Singapore households will pay lower gas and electricity tariffs in the first quarter of 2026 due to reduced fuel and energy costs.

The household electricity tariff for January to March, before the goods and services tax (GST), will be 0.84 cents per kWh lower than the previous quarter, said SP Group on Tuesday (Dec 30).

This marks a 3 per cent decrease from the tariff for October to December this year.

“The average monthly electricity bill for families living in Housing and Development Board four-room flats will decrease by S$3.17 (US$2.40), before GST,” said the national grid operator in a press release.

“The overall electricity tariff, before GST, including tariffs for non-households, will decrease by an average of 3.1 per cent or 0.84 cents per kWh compared with the previous quarter,” it added.