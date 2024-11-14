ERP rates to go down by S$1 at 5 locations during December school holidays

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will fall by S$1 (US$0.74) at five expressway locations in the morning during the December school holidays, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Nov 14).

These locations include the Ayer Rajah Expressway (before Alexandra towards city), southbound Central Expressway (before Braddell Road) and westbound Pan-Island Expressway (before Eunos Link).

It will apply to several time periods between 7am and 9.30am. The revised rates are as follows: