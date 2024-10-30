National servicemen to receive S$200 LifeSG credits in November

SINGAPORE: About 1.2 million past and present national servicemen will receive S$200 (US$151) in digital credits that can be redeemed on the LifeSG mobile app from November.
The credits are in recognition of their "contribution to Singapore’s defence and security", the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday (Oct 30).
The LifeSG credits will be progressively disbursed in November and all eligible national servicemen will automatically receive the credits via the LifeSG mobile app by Nov 30, read the joint news release.
Full-time national servicemen (NSFs) who enlist by Dec 31 will also receive the LifeSG credits, said MINDEF and MHA. NSFs who enlist after Sep 15 will receive their credits in December, they added.
The LifeSG credits are valid for one year from their date of disbursement, and national servicemen can check their validity period through the LifeSG app, said MINDEF and MHA.
The credits can be used at any online or physical merchant that accepts payments via PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR, they added.
The S$200 payout was announced earlier this year in the 2024 Budget by then Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.
"I hope this will go some way in expressing our appreciation and gratitude to our national servicemen as well as their families for all that they have done, and will continue to do for our country," he said in February.
National servicemen will not be required to click on any links or provide personal details on any platform, said MINDEF and MHA.
"Once the credits have been disbursed, an SMS will be sent from the gov.sg Sender ID to the national serviceman’s registered mobile number, and a notification letter will be sent to their registered address."
As a show of support for NS, several participating merchants, including HomeTeamNS and SAFRA, will be offering additional discounts and promotions to all national servicemen when they make payment using the NS LifeSG credits, said the ministries.
A list of participating merchants can be found at https://go.gov.sg/promosnslifesg.
Those who require assistance to access and redeem their credits through the LifeSG mobile app can contact the NS Call Centre.
Digital ambassadors at SG Digital Community Hubs and staff at ServiceSG Centres will also provide support to guide national servicemen on how to navigate the LifeSG mobile app and redeem their credits.