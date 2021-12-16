Elmark fined S$123,000 for selling unregistered ceiling fans, water heaters; consumers advised to stop using affected products
SINGAPORE: Elmark Marketing, a supplier and distributor of ceiling fans and water heaters, has been fined S$123,000 for selling unregistered products.
It also failed to have the products tested and certified to relevant safety standards, and sold them with invalid SAFETY marks affixed.
The company pleaded guilty to 25 charges for failing to comply with the Consumer Protection (Safety Requirements) Regulations, the Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO) said in a media release on Thursday (Dec 16).
Another 17 charges for similar offences were taken into consideration for sentencing.
The CPSO's investigations into Elmark began in February 2019 after receiving a consumer's feedback about a broken fan blade from an unregistered model of a ceiling fan supplied by the company.
Investigations revealed that Elmark had been supplying unregistered models of ceiling fans and water heaters.
Six models of Elmark's ceiling fans were subsequently found to fail safety tests, meaning they posed a potential safety risk of electrocution and fire.
An advisory was issued in December 2019 for consumers to discontinue the use of 17 models of ceiling fans due to potential safety hazards. No reports of injuries were made to the CPSO.
The fans were also recalled by the company with immediate effect.
"However, Elmark continued to contravene the CPSR by supplying two of the non-compliant models even after recall. These additional offences were included in the charges against Elmark," said the CPSO.
Models of unregistered ceiling fans and water heaters sold by Elmark
Model numbers of ceiling fans
AC 4054
E502 Aeratron
EC 888
EC 999
ED 866
EL03 Cane
EL03 Leaf
ELS 52 HHA
EL 3888 Elegant
ES 380S
ES 803
ES 803 Mini
Fanaway
Fantasy UFO 38
V6 Mini
V8 Jazz
VIP 99
Model number of water heater
Slim 8
ADVISORY ISSUED TO CONSUMERS
"Consumers who still possess these ceiling fans are advised to stop using them, and contact Elmark for redress options," said the CPSO.
Under the regulations, suppliers of controlled goods, including ceiling fans and water heaters, must ensure these products are type-tested, certified to meet relevant safety standards, registered with the CPSO, and affixed with a SAFETY Mark before they can be supplied, displayed, and advertised for sale in Singapore.
Anyone found guilty of supplying unregistered controlled goods faces a jail term of up to two years, a maximum fine of S$10,000, or both.
The CPSO also encouraged consumers to take safety considerations into account when purchasing ceiling fans and water heaters.
They should look for a valid SAFETY mark and search the register of controlled goods online to check if it has been registered. Consumers should also check if a safety alert has been issued for a particular product.