Elmark fined S$123,000 for selling unregistered ceiling fans, water heaters; consumers advised to stop using affected products

SINGAPORE: Elmark Marketing, a supplier and distributor of ceiling fans and water heaters, has been fined S$123,000 for selling unregistered products.

It also failed to have the products tested and certified to relevant safety standards, and sold them with invalid SAFETY marks affixed.

The company pleaded guilty to 25 charges for failing to comply with the Consumer Protection (Safety Requirements) Regulations, the Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO) said in a media release on Thursday (Dec 16).

Another 17 charges for similar offences were taken into consideration for sentencing.

The CPSO's investigations into Elmark began in February 2019 after receiving a consumer's feedback about a broken fan blade from an unregistered model of a ceiling fan supplied by the company.

Investigations revealed that Elmark had been supplying unregistered models of ceiling fans and water heaters.

Six models of Elmark's ceiling fans were subsequently found to fail safety tests, meaning they posed a potential safety risk of electrocution and fire.

An advisory was issued in December 2019 for consumers to discontinue the use of 17 models of ceiling fans due to potential safety hazards. No reports of injuries were made to the CPSO.

The fans were also recalled by the company with immediate effect.

"However, Elmark continued to contravene the CPSR by supplying two of the non-compliant models even after recall. These additional offences were included in the charges against Elmark," said the CPSO.