Singapore Tesla owners shrug off Elon Musk’s politics as new car registrations increase

PAYING NO HEED

None of these developments bother Tesla owner Alvin Khoo, who got his vehicle in April last year.

“Politics are macro factors which only have a temporary effect on the brand,” said the 40-year-old, who runs two live band companies.

“What matters are the intrinsic factors of the company - (that) it’s a good car with one of the best technologies, and it’s a very comfortable ride,” added the Tesla Model Y Long Range owner.

“That’s all that matters when I decide to buy the car.”

Agreeing, accountant Malcolm Loh said there was no relation between owning a Tesla and whatever views one might have of its CEO.

“My choice of getting a Tesla had nothing to do with Elon at all, just like my choice of buying Apple iPhones over the years has nothing to do with Tim Cook (Apple's CEO),” said the 58-year-old, who has owned a Tesla Model Y since 2022.

“For me, a product’s value for money is the most important consideration.”

While Tesla owners overseas appear to have been discriminated against, “thankfully no such actions have taken place here in Singapore”, he added.

Mr Loh said the brand's current turmoil could even be a blessing in disguise.

“The lesser demand for Teslas may result in the company reducing prices, so hopefully when the time comes to replace my Tesla with another one, it will be much more affordable."

Another owner in his 40s, who only wanted to be known as Jason, said he didn't care about Tesla's image as a current owner. But he would have his concerns when the time comes to sell his car.

He's planning to switch to a Chinese EV brand after facing some technical issues with his Tesla.

“Perception of the brand worries me only because of resale value implications,” he said.

But Jason remained generally optimistic.

“I don't think Singaporeans are too affected by what goes on in the US ... The Singapore car market is robust (and) I don't foresee its resale value going lower than normal depreciation,” he said.