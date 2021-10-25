EMA announces two partnerships totalling S$10 million to accelerate clean energy innovations
SINGAPORE: The Energy Market Authority (EMA) announced two new partnerships, totalling S$10 million, on Monday (Oct 25) to accelerate the deployment of clean energy in Singapore and boost local capabilities.
It comes as the country races to decarbonise and meet its long-term target to halve its 2030 peak greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with a view to achieve net zero emissions as soon as viable in the second half of the century.
EMA has partnered JTC to launch a S$6 million open call for clean energy innovations on Jurong Island, with support from Enterprise Singapore (ESG).
In a joint release on Monday (Oct 25), the three parties said applications for the request for proposals are now open and will close on Jan 24, 2022. They are open to industry players including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as the research community.
Funds will be used to support prototyping and demonstration of solutions on Jurong Island over the next two year, they said.
The open call seeks to focus on advancing clean energy technologies in renewable energy, such as the latest developments in solar photovoltaic (PV) materials, innovative methods in deploying solar PV, and efficient conversion of solar energy for industrial uses.
Other focus areas include low carbon solutions as well as energy storage systems with improved fire safety and technologies with higher energy density to reduce the land needed for deployment in Singapore.
EMA’s chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun said these areas are “key” to decarbonising Singapore’s power sector, which currently accounts for around 40 per cent of Singapore’s total carbon emissions.
The new partnership will be supported by ESG’s Open Innovation initiative, which aims to help SMEs and startups develop innovative solutions.
“This (request for proposals) will help our enterprises develop sustainable solutions for market and capture opportunities in the green economy,” said ESG’s managing director and chief operating officer Jeffrey Siow.
The request for proposals follows an earlier Request-for-Information (RFI) exercise last year which saw strong interest from the industry and research community with 39 proposals received, the release said.
In August, a JTC-led circular economy study highlighted scope for greater collaboration in the use of cleaner energy and exploration of new technologies.
It also identified opportunities in the areas of clean energy use, water recycling and recovery, and the sustainable recovery and treatment of chemical waste.
“Such solutions when successfully deployed, will cut carbon emissions on Jurong Island and bring us one step closer to the island’s transformation into a sustainable energy and chemicals park,” said JTC CEO Tan Boon Khai.
DEVELOPING CAPABILITIES OF LOCAL ENERGY COMPANIES
EMA also announced a partnership with Envision Digital International, a provider of Artificial Intelligence-of-Things (aIoT) operating systems, to develop the capabilities of local energy companies, with the support of ESG.
In a media release, the two parties said they will focus on renewable energy, urban energy efficiency and low-carbon solutions to accelerate Singapore’s net-zero ambitions.
As part of the partnership, Envision Digital launched a programme called Net Zero Startup Challenge designed to develop the capabilities of start-ups and SMEs, and grow their business in the clean energy landscape.
Shortlisted companies will receive mentorship from Envision Digital, as well as training and certification in Envision Digital’s operating system to deepen digital capabilities, including artificial intelligence.
The companies will also be invited to onboard their solutions onto the operating system, allowing them to expand their market reach by leveraging on Envision Digital’s international customer portfolio.
Shortlisted companies will have the opportunity to further develop their solutions by applying for post-programme R&D funding provided by EMA, which will be awarded on a “competitive basis”.
“Proposals will be assessed based on the level of innovation, commercial viability and ability to meet Singapore’s national and industry needs under the sustainable development agenda of the Singapore Green Plan 2030,” said the release.
Envision Digital has also tied up with Keppel Infrastructure to testbed innovative and digitally-enabled energy solutions under this programme exclusively at Keppel Infrastructure’s sites.