EMA announces two partnerships totalling S$10 million to accelerate clean energy innovations

SINGAPORE: The Energy Market Authority (EMA) announced two new partnerships, totalling S$10 million, on Monday (Oct 25) to accelerate the deployment of clean energy in Singapore and boost local capabilities.

It comes as the country races to decarbonise and meet its long-term target to halve its 2030 peak greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with a view to achieve net zero emissions as soon as viable in the second half of the century.

EMA has partnered JTC to launch a S$6 million open call for clean energy innovations on Jurong Island, with support from Enterprise Singapore (ESG).

In a joint release on Monday (Oct 25), the three parties said applications for the request for proposals are now open and will close on Jan 24, 2022. They are open to industry players including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as the research community.

Funds will be used to support prototyping and demonstration of solutions on Jurong Island over the next two year, they said.

The open call seeks to focus on advancing clean energy technologies in renewable energy, such as the latest developments in solar photovoltaic (PV) materials, innovative methods in deploying solar PV, and efficient conversion of solar energy for industrial uses.

Other focus areas include low carbon solutions as well as energy storage systems with improved fire safety and technologies with higher energy density to reduce the land needed for deployment in Singapore.

EMA’s chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun said these areas are “key” to decarbonising Singapore’s power sector, which currently accounts for around 40 per cent of Singapore’s total carbon emissions.

The new partnership will be supported by ESG’s Open Innovation initiative, which aims to help SMEs and startups develop innovative solutions.

“This (request for proposals) will help our enterprises develop sustainable solutions for market and capture opportunities in the green economy,” said ESG’s managing director and chief operating officer Jeffrey Siow.