Tertiary students invited to develop sustainable energy solutions as part of EMA competition

SINGAPORE: Students from institutes of higher learning will be able to take part in a competition that allows them to develop sustainable energy solutions with industry partners.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) – together with partners Keppel Infrastructure, Schneider Electric and Sembcorp Industries – said on Wednesday (May 25) that a new category for these students will be included in the Singapore Energy Grand Challenge (Youth) 2022.

The competition, first launched in March 2020, has involved more than 170 teams from 40 schools.

The new category will target students from institutes of technical education (ITE), polytechnics and autonomous universities. They will have to come up with "sustainable energy solutions to address real-world problems faced by energy companies today”, said EMA.

Students participating in the institute of higher learning category will need to address company-specific problem statements proposed by the respective energy companies.

“These include topics on enhancing power grid reliability with increasing electric vehicle adoption, improving the efficiency of solar panels, and reducing energy consumption through digital technologies,” EMA said.

As part of the challenge, finalist teams will be given mentoring and training opportunities to refine their solutions.

The top teams with the most innovative solutions will receive a total of S$10,000 in cash prizes for their solutions to each company-specific problem statement, the authority added.

The champion will receive S$6,000 and the first runner-up will get S$4,000.

“Given Singapore’s aspiration to decarbonise its power sector by 2050, providing opportunities for students to co-create solutions with the industry could spark fresh perspectives in reducing our carbon emissions,” said EMA chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun.

Interested students can register for the new category from Wednesday, until Jun 30.

They must form groups of two to four schoolmates and submit a proposal showcasing how their proposed solution addresses the problem statement.

Shortlisted teams will be invited to participate in the semi-finals in September, followed by the grand final, which will be held at Youth@SIEW in October.

The Singapore Youth Energy Grand Challenge (Youth) also includes Junior and Senior categories for secondary and junior college students.

For these categories, students were invited to use Minecraft: Education Edition to share their ideas on a topic titled “As Singapore transitions towards a carbon-free energy future, how can we reduce our carbon footprint by leveraging the Four Switches and managing energy demand to achieve a more sustainable Singapore by 2050?”

Registration for these categories closed in May. The competition received a total of 88 submissions from 25 schools, with the top teams to receive their awards in October.

The top team for each category will receive S$5,000, while the first and second runner-ups will receive S$3,000 and S$2,000 respectively.