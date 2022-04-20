EMA issues Request for Information to assess geothermal energy potential across Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has issued a Request for Information in its bid to assess the geothermal energy potential across Singapore, as part of moves to decarbonise the power sector for a more sustainable energy future.

The Request for Information is to facilitate a geophysical investigation into possible approaches, methodologies and execution details in carrying out the geothermal potential assessment, said EMA in a press release on Wednesday (Apr 20).

This is in preparation for the launch of a Request for Proposal to assess the viability and scalability of deploying geothermal systems in Singapore, EMA added.

“Advances in technology such as advanced geothermal systems have enabled the extraction of heat from hot dry rock, and at greater depths,” said the authority.

“This has opened up the possibility of geothermal applications locally as Singapore is sited within a region of high subsurface heat flow, with a possibility of quality geothermal resources at greater depths.”

Singapore could consider the technology options available to deploy geothermal energy locally, if substantial geothermal resource potential is found, said EMA.