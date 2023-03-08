2,336 emergency cases attended to through SCDF’s community response app last year

The myResponder app serves to notify the more than 130,000 registered community first responders of emergencies occurring within their vicinity so they can intervene swiftly.

These include cardiac arrests and minor fires happening within a 400m radius.

The “Call 995” button in the app also lets users send their location to the SCDF’s operations centre, so that emergency resources can be deployed to the scene more quickly.

THE GREATEST SATISFACTION

One such community first responder, 48-year-old Daniel Lim, helped to save a cardiac arrest victim in May last year.

The former security system analyst was out on a regular Sunday morning, when he received a notification on the app at about 11.15am, alerting him to a suspected cardiac arrest case nearby.

Using an automated external defibrillator (AED), Mr Lim helped to resuscitate the victim while waiting for the SCDF rescue team to arrive.