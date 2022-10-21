Singapore hospitals seeing high number of patients who do not need emergency care: Healthcare bosses

SINGAPORE: Singapore's hospitals are seeing a high number of patients whose conditions do not require emergency care, leading to longer waiting times, healthcare bosses said in a statement on Friday (Oct 21).

Where possible, manpower has been redeployed to better support the high attendance at hospital emergency departments, said the group chairmen of SingHealth, the National Healthcare Group and the National University Health System.

"We have been monitoring the situation closely and adjusting our response accordingly to optimise resources for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients," said the statement.

The hospitals' triage process includes having emergency clinicians review the cases for admissions to ensure appropriate right-siting and avoid unnecessary admission.

Since the start of the year, emergency departments have been experiencing a very high volume of patients.

"This is aggravated when there is an infection wave, such as over the past few weeks," said the statement.

"We are working closely with the Ministry of Health to optimise and adjust capacity, resources, protocols, and manpower to care for our patients and keep our staff safe."

The waiting time for admission at some hospitals has surged to as high as 50 hours.