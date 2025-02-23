Emergency and evacuation exercise held in East Coast; another 500 community volunteers sought
East Coast GRC has 300 volunteers in the People’s Association Community Emergency Response Team and hopes to reach its target of 800 in two years’ time.
SINGAPORE: The East Coast Group Constituency Director’s Office on Sunday (Feb 23) announced its goal to more than double the number of emergency responders in the community.
At an emergency exercise at Bayshore MRT station, the East Coast office said it plans to recruit 500 more people from within the constituency to be People’s Association (PA) Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
East Coast GRC currently has 300 PA CERT volunteers and hopes to reach its target of 800 in two years’ time.
Some of these volunteers were involved in the exercise at Bayshore MRT, which simulated a fire in the station.
Members of the response team sprang into action, guiding commuters away from the fire and helping a man who fell and was unable to get up.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived on the scene shortly after to help control the fire and provide medical assistance where needed.
This was the first such exercise at Bayshore MRT since it opened in mid-2024.
In the second part of the exercise, volunteers bandaged wounds of injured members of the public and attended to a man who collapsed from cardiac arrest.
One volunteer performed chest compressions while another found an automated external defibrillator to use on the man.
PA CERT members are trained in performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation and using automated external defibrillators.
Active members attend other emergency preparedness courses so they can carry out their duties when activated.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is an adviser to East Coast GRC grassroots organisations, highlighted the importance of being prepared for emergencies.
“Our ability to respond quickly, to limit the damage of the crisis, to save lives, to protect property, is so important to our resilience,” said Mr Heng.
He added: “We’re very fortunate that our harmony and our preparedness has enabled us to maintain a very safe and secure Singapore all these years."
The other advisers to East Coast GRC grassroots organisations – Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How, Ms Jessica Tan and Miss Cheryl Chan – also attended the event.
Residents could also visit booths by SP Group, the Singapore Police Force and the SCDF to learn emergency response skills and how to use fire extinguishers.