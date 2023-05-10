32 employers failed to pay migrant workers’ medical bills between 2020 and 2022

SINGAPORE: A total of 32 employers failed to pay their migrant workers' medical bills between 2020 and 2022, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

However, some migrant workers advocacy groups believe the number of unreported cases could be much higher, as employers might have chosen to send their workers home instead.

They are hoping that greater medical insurance coverage, which employers of work permit and S-Pass holders will have to buy for their workers from July, will discourage such practices.

The enhancements to the mandatory medical insurance, with a new annual claim limit of at least S$60,000 (US$45,000), will also better protect employers against large medical bills incurred by their workers, said some observers.