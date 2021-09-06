Employment should depend on competence and suitability, not skin colour: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Companies should employ people based on their competence and suitability, and not the colour of their skin, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Monday evening (Sep 6).

"TAFEP currently has various rules on discrimination in the workplace. And that will be given legislative teeth, put into law," he said during an interview on the Channel 5 news bulletin, News Tonight.

"So, your employment should depend on your abilities and competence and suitability for the job, not on colour of your skin."

Mr Shanmugam was responding to a question about how the TAFEP (Tripartite Alliance for Fair & Progressive Employment Practices) guidelines will apply to companies that say they have a racial preference for employees, once these guidelines have been written into law.

During his National Day Rally speech on Aug 29, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had announced the move to enshrine these workplace anti-discrimination guidelines into law, highlighting that this will expand the range of actions the Government can take against errant employers.

Under current TAFEP guidelines, the Ministry of Manpower can impose administrative penalties on repeat offenders, including restricting the company from hiring foreign workers.

Mr Shanmugam said on Monday that the target is for the TAFEP law to benefit minorities as well as other groups that face workplace discrimination, such as women.

"It shouldn't be based on age, or whether you are a man or woman, and on your race, the colour of your skin."