Retrenchments rose slightly in 2025, but employment growth expanded: Advance estimates

SINGAPORE: Total employment growth in Singapore was stronger in 2025 than it was in 2024, with unemployment and retrenchments remaining low and stable, according to advance labour market figures for the year released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (Jan 29).

Singapore’s total employment growth in 2025 was 57,300, more than the previous year's figure of 44,500. Resident employment growth was concentrated in financial services and in health and social services, MOM said.

Non-resident employment growth continued to be driven by the construction sector, largely comprising work permit holders.

The total employment growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 19,600. While lower than the stronger-than-anticipated growth of 25,100 in the third quarter, MOM noted that it remained higher than employment growth in the first half of 2025 (2,300 in the first quarter and 10,400 in the second).

Employment growth in the fourth quarter was also higher than the corresponding periods in 2024 (7,700) and 2023 (3,900).