AI scientists, carbon traders: EP applicants for jobs in shortage to get bonus points under new system

SINGAPORE: Novel food biotechnologist, carbon trader and AI scientist - these are three emerging jobs that are hard to fill, and that Singapore companies need.

They are among a list of 27 jobs facing shortages that has been published ahead of the implementation of a new points system for Employment Pass (EP) application in Singapore.

The Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS), which MOM announced last year, is a points-based system to evaluate the extent an EP candidate complements Singapore's workforce. It will apply to new EP applications from Sep 1 this year.

MOM published on Friday (Mar 31) more details on how firms can meet the COMPASS criteria, including a Shortage Occupation List.

It also released a list of educational institutions that are “top-tier institutions” for a criterion on qualifications, and the programmes or conditions firms have to be meet to score bonus COMPASS points - all of which aim to give firms that intend to recruit EP holders more clarity for their hiring.

The jobs on the Shortage Occupation List (SOL) require highly specialised skills currently in shortage in the local workforce, said MOM.

The ministry added that the assessment is based on quantitative data, such as MOM’s Jobs Vacancies Report, to understand which roles are hard to fill due to a skills shortage in Singapore's local workforce, as well as qualitative assessments from sector agencies and tripartite partners.

The jobs also need to have "strategic importance to Singapore’s economic priorities".

The ministry emphasised that one key consideration for placing an occupation on the SOL is a strong commitment by the sector agency to work with industry to develop the local pipeline to address these shortages over time.

The government is also working with education and training institutes, and tripartite partners to train local graduates and reskill mid-career workers for these jobs.

“However, given our limited local workforce and worldwide competition for talent, the demand for skilled roles will also need to be met by complementary foreign manpower,” said MOM.