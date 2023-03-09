Processes already in place to verify qualifications of Employment Pass applicants, companies say

SINGAPORE: Many firms in Singapore already verify the educational qualifications of foreigners hired on Employment Passes (EPs), companies and human resource experts told CNA.

For such companies, not much will change when a new requirement by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to get third-party verification proof takes effect in September.

The ministry announced last week that companies will have to verify the educational qualifications of EP applicants who have diploma-level certification or higher. Currently, verification proof only has to be submitted if the candidate’s educational qualification is not from an accredited institution.

According to background screening companies, the verification process typically involves contacting the educational institution or authorised agent to confirm that the qualification is genuine.

One company, eeCheck, said on its website that if the institution has closed down, it will explore other options, including contacting the local education bureau.

PRE-EMPLOYMENT CHECKS INCLUDE QUALIFICATIONS: COMPANIES

Multinational companies in Singapore told CNA that their existing procedures include pre-employment checks, including on educational qualifications.

“We have a longstanding practice of conducting screening and verification for successful applicants in Singapore,” an ExxonMobil spokesperson said, adding that it will comply with any new measures the Government introduces for a “robust hiring process”.

Ms Jacinta Low, senior vice-president of group human resources at OCBC, said: “As part of our hiring process, we currently have in place third-party verification of all candidates’ educational qualifications, regardless of nationality or employment status.”